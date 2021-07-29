Mayors of Maine’s largest cities are supporting the key investments within the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework. This package means taking steps to mitigate and adapt to climate change, expand broadband while making it more affordable and improving transportation and utility infrastructure in our municipalities. This Framework proposes investments that are in line with some of the Mayors’ Coalition’s top priorities.

As Maine’s largest cities, we function as service centers for smaller surrounding communities; we see this as a collective responsibility and an opportunity to embrace our state motto, “Dirigo,” and lead in these sectors.

As a coalition, we are very pleased to see our entire federal delegation’s support of the infrastructure framework. The Mayors’ Coalition has been in contact with Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden urging their continued and swift support of a bipartisan package that steers us to a more prosperous Maine.

Through COVID-19 we have seen people move to Maine in record numbers, and as we are hopefully now eclipsing this pandemic, it is critical we dedicate meaningful resources to the areas outlined in this package to continue on the trend of attracting people to our state.

The Mayors’ Coalition is a bipartisan group of mayors from Maine’s cities who advocate on behalf of their communities in the Maine Legislature and U.S. Congress. The coalition includes the mayors of the cities of Augusta, Biddeford, Lewiston, Portland, Rockland, Saco, Sanford, South Portland and Westbrook.

Michael Foley

mayor

Westbrook

Kate Snyder

mayor

Portland

