While Portland continues its unprecedented building boom, much of which is nothing to be proud of from a design and planning perspective, it takes no time to appreciate why the seascapes the past two summers surrounding the city have never been more serene and spectacular. When the improvement is that obvious, it’s a good reason to make the change permanent, which is why cruise ships should be banned from Portland Harbor before they return.
There may be some bureaucrat at City Hall who will argue that the top-heavy behemoths, with hulls painted like children’s toys, are vital to Portland’s economy, but one thing there is currently no shortage of is visitors to the city, as anyone attempting to make restaurant reservations or navigate the sidewalks of the Old Port will attest.
The blocks of condos cropping up across the downtown are effectively land-based cruise ships, without the glitz, rooftop pools and water slides. Why do we need more of the them dominating our waterfront, towering over schooners, lobster boats and pleasure craft, even the occasional mega-yacht, diminishing the unique, pristine experience offered residents and visitors alike by Casco Bay? Portland is not Miami, not Orlando, nor should it be.
There may be some money to be made in docking fees, peddling the ships ice and offloading sewage, but when the vessels disgorge their passengers, Portland is transformed, and not for the better. The longer game is to preserve the quintessential character of the city and surrounding bay.
Peter Wellin
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
As mental health calls increase, Biddeford contracts for more community engagement workers
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Saco Scout Troop 371 marks 50 years of scouting
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Saco Scout Troop 371 marks 50 years of scouting
-
Scarborough Leader
Council to amend Marijuana Establishment Ordinance
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Council declines to amend industrial zone as Biddeford COT eyes potential expansion
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.