Re: “Maine lawmaker who downplayed pandemic’s risk contracts COVID-19” (July 23):
I sympathize a very small bit with Republican lawmaker Chris Johansen and his wife contracting COVID-19. However, he publicly pooh-poohed the vaccines and mask wearing.
I suggest that before anyone is admitted to a hospital for treatment, they must show proof of COVID-19 immunization if resources there are limited, and especially if they do not have full medical insurance.
Why should we, as a society, pay for treating purposefully ignorant people who fail to protect themselves and others who they contact?
It’s probably illegal, but why should they have both their beliefs and get treatment, too?
Louis Bourque
South Portland
