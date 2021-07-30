A crash in the southbound lanes of I-295 in Portland is causing major delays Friday morning.

The crash was reported before 9 a.m. at mile 4 southbound in Portland. The travel lanes are closed but traffic is moving through the breakdown lane, according to a traffic alert from the Maine Turnpike Authority.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the accident. No injuries have been reported.

The alert warned drivers to expect major delays and stopped traffic.

