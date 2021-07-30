A crash in the southbound lanes of I-295 in Portland is causing major delays Friday morning.
The crash was reported before 9 a.m. at mile 4 southbound in Portland. The travel lanes are closed but traffic is moving through the breakdown lane, according to a traffic alert from the Maine Turnpike Authority.
Multiple vehicles were involved in the accident. No injuries have been reported.
The alert warned drivers to expect major delays and stopped traffic.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Crash causes traffic delay on I-295 in Portland
-
Local & State
Maine CDC reports 111 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
-
Nation & World
First evacuation flight brings 200 Afghans to U.S.
-
Olympics
Olympics: Maine’s Rachel Schneider narrowly misses advancing to the 5,000 meter final
-
Olympics
Djokovic loses to Zverev at Olympics, ending Golden Slam bid