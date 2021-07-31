BRIDGTON – “Hans” Johann Jakob Jenni is climbing his beloved mountains and will be ready to ski some sweet, steep endless powder on the other side of the bridge. On July 20, 2021, at 89, he passed away surrounded by his loving family in the home he loved.

Born in beautiful Davos, Switzerland to Dorothea Clavdatcher Jenni and Christian Jenni, he grew up with sisters Leni and Dorli and brothers Christian and Oskar. Hans was a professional ski teacher in Davos in winter and a fine cabinet maker in summer. He often spent weekends climbing with good friends.

In 1956 Paul Valar invited Hans to join his ski school staff at Cannon Mountain, N.H. It just happened that another skier, Barbara Love, secretary to owner, Baron Von Pantz, was working at Mittersill Inn where Hans was bunking for the season. Tall, handsome, blue eyes and with a great smile was enough to make that secretary take notice. A great friendship evolved, producing a wedding in 1957. In 1959 Hans and wife Barbara moved to Bridgton to run the Pleasant Mountain Ski School and shop for nine years.

During that time they had two wonderful sons David and John. In 1966 Hans and Barbara took over the old Tarry-A-While Resort from Ethel and Arnold Abbott, gradually turning it into a well known resort featuring Swiss Cuisine prepared by chefs brought in from Switzerland each summer. Winters were spent skiing out west or in Switzerland.

1994 found the Jenni team retiring from innkeeping to do more traveling and searching for fun. To the delight of neighbors and friends one of Hans’ projects turned out to be a life size mannequin carved to perfection. “Henry” will go down in history for doing the silliest, funniest antics imaginable on the Jennis’ front lawn for many, many years. In 2008 Hans was inducted into the Maine Ski Hall of Fame. Of course he was applauded for having the shortest and funniest acceptance speech of the evening.. He never lost his sense of humor.

He leaves his wife, Barbara, of 63 years that were full of love, laughter and living life to the fullest with family and wonderful friends. He also leaves his son David, wife Victoria, granddaughter Zuzu of California; and his son John, wife Susan and grandson Johann of Maine; a sister, Dorli and her husband Kurt Stocker of Switzerland.

A celebration of his life will be sometime in September.

Our sweet, caring longtime neighbor Sharon Abbott wrote the following about Hans: “Life is too short for love – it lingers on and on – entwined in memories – sweet and light as laughter – echoing from summer porch – from mower to snowblower, all – of a dear neighbor – whose work is finally finished.”

Arrangements are with Chandler Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Bridgton.

