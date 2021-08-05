Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, and Rep. Allison Hepler, D-Woolwich, will hold public office hours from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Bridge Academy Public Library, 44 Middle Road, Dresden.
Office hours provide local residents a chance to meet with their representatives to ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters. Sen. Vitelli and Rep. Hepler will give updates on their work in the Legislature and take questions. Masks are optional but appreciated.
If you cannot attend the office hours you can reach Vitelli at (207) 287-1515 or [email protected] and Hepler at (207) 287-1430 or [email protected].
