DETROIT — Victor Reyes tripled twice and drove in three runs, Tarik Skubal pitched five scoreless innings, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox 8-1 on Thursday.
Skubal (7-10) allowed five hits and struck out four. He had surrendered six home runs in 10 2/3 innings during his last two starts.
Robbie Grossman hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first. He departed the game prior to the third with a left elbow contusion after getting hit by a pitch.
Jonathan Schoop had two hits and two RBI for Detroit. Miguel Cabrera went 0 for 4 with a walk and remained two homers shy of 500.
The Red Sox lost for the sixth time in seven games and dropped 1 1/2 games behind idle Tampa Bay in the AL East.
Boston starter Martin Perez (7-8) equaled his shortest outing of the season, allowing three runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings. Alex Verdugo had two hits and drove in the Red Sox run.
Grossman blasted an 0-2 pitch for his 17th home run.
Detroit extended its lead to 3-0 in the third. Reyes led off with a triple and scored on Zack Short’s sacrifice fly. Schoop added a bases-loaded groundout.
Jeimer Candelario’s RBI ground-rule double and Reyes’ two-run triple in the fifth gave the Tigers a 6-0 advantage.
NOTES: OF Delino DeShields Jr. was acquired from Texas for cash considerations and assigned to Triple-A Worcester. He was batting .263 with five home runs and 16 stolen bases in 66 games with Triple-A Round Rock this season. DeShields has appeared in 576 major league games.
-
