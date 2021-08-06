The Red Sox are hoping to avoid another COVID-19 scare this week as they placed rookie outfielder Jarren Duran on the COVID-19 related injured list prior to Friday’s series opener against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Duran stayed back in the team hotel in Toronto as he awaited the result of his COVID test. Manager Alex Cora said it’s the situation Matt Barnes was in earlier this week when the closer experienced COVID symptoms on Monday and spent one game on the COVID IL before getting a negative test result and returning on Wednesday.

“Obviously, not great where we’re at,” Cora said. “But he’s going to go through the whole thing, the whole process and hopefully we get good news later on.”

Jonathan Arauz was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to take Duran’s spot.

PEREZ DEMOTED: The Red Sox aren’t wasting any more time to address their starting rotation issues. A day after Martin Perez recorded just four outs in the Red Sox’ 8-1 loss to the Tigers, Manager Alex Cora made the decision to move the left-handed starter to the bullpen, effective immediately.

It was only a matter of time before the Red Sox made a change to their rotation, with their struggles magnified during a stretch of seven losses in nine games and reinforcements in Chris Sale and Tanner Houck coming. Perez was one of the most logical candidates to be removed from the rotation, with a 7.13 ERA in 11 starts since his dominant outing in Houston on June 3.

Cora said Houck, who starts Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader in Toronto, will likely take Perez’s spot in the rotation.

“It’s something that because of where we’re at and the people we’re adding in the upcoming days, it just makes sense,” Cora said. “I think stuff-wise, I’ve been saying it all along, his stuff is a lot better than the results, but obviously this is where we’re going to be roster-wise in the upcoming days. I had a conversation with him. Obviously it’s not easy, as a manager and as a player to have that conversation, but he understands.”

With lefty reliever Darwinzon Hernandez sidelined indefinitely with an oblique strain, Perez will provide a needed lefty arm out of the bullpen, joining Josh Taylor and Austin Davis.

“Having that third lefty is something I’ve been telling Chaim (Bloom) will be good, especially against a few teams in this division now,” Cora said. “Obviously New York is not as right-handed as they were early, so Tampa, the Yankees and obviously we’re going to play some teams that have a lot of switch hitters, so I do believe somehow, some way, he’s going to help us out.”

CORDERO”S BATTING IMPROVING: Franchy Cordero is continuing to earn more playing time not only because of his new ability to play first base, but also because he’s producing quality at-bats. Entering Friday, he was 11 for his last 33 with the Red Sox dating back to before he was demoted to Triple-A Worcester. Cora has been impressed with his improved plate discipline.

“He’s been able to stay on pitches and go the other way. He’s been able to actually control the strike zone,” Cora said. “That’s something he was doing towards the end when he was here, he kept doing that in Worcester and we’re very pleased with the progress and the approach. Obviously we’d love him to hit the ball out of the ballpark, but at least he’s making sound decisions and he’s putting good at-bats.”

NOTES: Kyle Schwarber has not been scheduled for a rehab assignment yet, but Cora said he’ll know more over the weekend. … Xander Bogaerts passed Rick Burleson for the second-most games played at shortstop in Red Sox history, with his 1,005th game there on Friday night. … Red Sox top prospect Triston Casas and Team USA play in the gold medal game of the Olympics against Japan on Saturday morning at 6 a.m. Casas is 5 for 19 with three home runs in the Olympics.

