ACTON – Rose Marie Fawcett, 90, loving mother, grandmother, and aunt, died peacefully on August 3, 2021.

Rose was born in Bath on June 3, 1931, the eldest daughter of Joseph and Mary (Levesque) Roberge and grew up in Sanford, graduating from St Ignatius High School, with the Class of 1950. Rose married her high school sweetheart Raymond Thomas Fawcett on Nov. 23, 1950, and they began a life together that would include raising three children.

Rose’s first job was in retail, followed by working in the Sanford Shoe Shops until their closing and then worked at Sprague Electric. Upon retiring Rose enjoyed making crafts, gardening, and collecting dolls. She especially enjoyed living at Mousam Lake and spending time with her family.

She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Raymond Fawcett, who passed in 2010. She leaves behind three children, two daughters Carol A. Goodwin and husband Gary of Longs, S.C., and Shapleigh, Brenda A. Wood and husband Steven of Calabash, N.C., one son David R. Fawcett of Sanford; three grandchildren, Ronald Goodwin, Bradley and Ethan Fawcett; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sister, Theresa Binnette.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 5 – 6:30 p.m. followed by a short prayer service at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak Street, in Alfred. We kindly ask that you wear a mask at the funeral home.

To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit http://www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com

The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

﻿If desired, in lieu of flowers memorial donations may

be made to:

﻿Compassus Hospice Care

163 US Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

Guest Book