HOLLIS – Patricia E. Wright, 64, of Plains Road, passed away Monday August 2, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Portland August 19, 1956, the first daughter of Leonard and Barbara Foley Tracy.

Patricia attended local schools and graduated from Bonny Eagle High School. She was employed for several years by Cerebral Palsy Center, Pine Land and CASA in Westbrook. Patricia worked for 30 years in the custodial department for the University of Southern Maine in Gorham.

She enjoyed, solitare, horror movies, crocheting, and making colleages. Most of all, Patricia enjoyed spending time with her niece Kaylei whom she thought the world of. She also enjoyed the company of her dog Zoey and her cat Jake.

Survivors include five siblings, Leonard Tracy of Scarborough, Stephen Tracy of Portland, Robert Tracy of Gorham, Tracy of Portland, Susan and Craig Myers of Buxton, cousin Janice Anderson of South Portland; 11 nieces and nephews including Angela Harnik, Kaylei Myers, Kyle Myers, Shane Myers and several others.

A private family time will beheld at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 13 Portland Rd, Buxton ( Bar Mills) .

Burial will be at South Buxton Cemetery (Woodman section), on her mothers lot.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 13 Portland Rd, Buxton (Bar Mills) are entrusted with her services.

