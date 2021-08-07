SOUTH CASCO – Richard S. Barker, 80, passed away peacefully with his family in his home in South Casco on Thursday, August 5, 2021 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Richard was born July 6, 1941 in Bridgton. He graduated from Bridgton High in 1960 and married his childhood sweetheart, Hilda, on June 29, 1962. Richard was a devoted and passionate worker and spent countless years working and making friends. He retired from Central Maine Power after thirty years. He spent years after working at Sebago State Park, volunteering during Casco Days and wintering in Florida when life would permit. Richard was also President of Casco Senior Meals and Treasurer of Casco/Naples/Raymond Lions Club for a few years.

Richard could often be found at breakfast at Chutes and Top of the Hill with the guys and playing poker and cribbage with his friends. A yearly ritual was hunting trips to Eustis Ridge with Jim Davis and cousin, Lee Whitehouse and family and friends. Hobbies included: coin collecting, hunting, dancing, and playing the lottery. He had a laugh and smile that could light up a room and always enjoyed spending time with his family.

Richard is survived by his wife, Hilda (Richardson), who he shared 59 years of marriage; sons, Edwin Barker of Naples, Steven Barker of South Casco; three grandchildren Jeremy and Tess Barker of South Paris, Tyson Barker and Kris-Jenna Gonzalez of South Paris, Dylan and Marissa Barker of Naples; five great-grandchildren, Kylee, Kolton, Wyatt, Ryan, and Finnegan; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Edwin and Ruby (Decker) Barker; brothers Lewis, Earl, Mearle, Raymond, and sister Ruth; and two great-grandchildren Gavin and Gage.

Family would like to “thank” Northern Light Hospice and FirstLight Home Care for the services they provided to Richard over this past year. The love and dedication for their work was certainly seen in the care they provided.

Memorial visitation for Richard will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 13 at Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 2 p.m.

Gifts may be given in his memory to the:

Casco/Naples Congregate Meal Site

c/o Linda Allen

49 Upper Shore Dr.

Casco, ME 04015

