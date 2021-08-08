“Confusion!” “Whiplash.” “Conflicting instructions.” “But three months ago, they said …” All reasonable first reactions to the changes in direction in anti-COVID mask-wearing advice from state and federal health organizations. But on reflection, folks should recognize the deep logic behind these adjustments and even reversals.
It’s not that science leaders were wrong in periods when they advised mask wearing or wrong when mask-wearing rules were relaxed, it’s simply that the pandemic environment had changed. When firefighters are hosing down your burning house, you don’t object to what they’re doing by arguing, “Yesterday you weren’t pouring on the water! Why are you doing it today?” Maybe the fire will go out and the responders will leave, only to come back with the water treatment a day or week later when there’s a flare-up.
There’s a simple rule for dealing with complex systems like pandemic mitigation: Continuously monitor the environment (the virus’ behavior and effects) in which the system operates, and respond appropriately and decisively when that environment changes. There is no suggestion that the previous actions were wrong. The goal is always to be agile in executing actions that are congruent to the demands of the situation.
We all should be grateful that over the past year and a half, our Maine leadership has been maintaining that agility.
George Metes
Bailey Island
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Green Plate Special
Discussions about farm succession plans can be complicated and fraught
-
Arts & Entertainment
How the long-dead public-television painter Bob Ross became a streaming phenomenon
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: After U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, policymakers have lessons to learn
-
Opinion
Jim Fossel: Republicans should not back ‘Lost Cause’ theory on Jan. 6
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Justice is blind to crimes by the rich
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.