“Confusion!” “Whiplash.” “Conflicting instructions.” “But three months ago, they said …” All reasonable first reactions to the changes in direction in anti-COVID mask-wearing advice from state and federal health organizations. But on reflection, folks should recognize the deep logic behind these adjustments and even reversals.

It’s not that science leaders were wrong in periods when they advised mask wearing or wrong when mask-wearing rules were relaxed, it’s simply that the pandemic environment had changed. When firefighters are hosing down your burning house, you don’t object to what they’re doing by arguing, “Yesterday you weren’t pouring on the water! Why are you doing it today?” Maybe the fire will go out and the responders will leave, only to come back with the water treatment a day or week later when there’s a flare-up.

There’s a simple rule for dealing with complex systems like pandemic mitigation: Continuously monitor the environment (the virus’ behavior and effects) in which the system operates, and respond appropriately and decisively when that environment changes. There is no suggestion that the previous actions were wrong. The goal is always to be agile in executing actions that are congruent to the demands of the situation.

We all should be grateful that over the past year and a half, our Maine leadership has been maintaining that agility.

George Metes

Bailey Island

