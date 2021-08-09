Blue Origin’s successful launch and landing of New Shepard may be a step closer to fulfilling “the promise of space for all,” but who really benefits? Jeff Bezos does.

It has been pointed out that no taxpayer money was used to fund this launch, but although no direct taxpayer money was used, Jeff Bezos used his private wealth accumulated from Amazon to found Blue Origin, which he owns privately. I would argue that, because Amazon does not pay its fair share of taxes, the American taxpayer subsidized Amazon’s bottom line which, in turn, funded Jeff Bezos wealth, which he used to found Blue Origin. He even thanked his customers and (underpaid) employees. How about thanking the taxpayers?

Now I probably won’t utilize space travel in my time, but do you know who will? The ultra wealthy (who cares) and Big Business. I watched an interview Mr. Bezos had with NBC in which he said “We need to take heavy industry, polluting industry, and move it into space.” I equate that with selling your home and moving to a new one because your current house is messy.

Friends, we need to learn how to clean up our messes before we move them into space. It’s a new and exciting frontier, but let’s remind our leaders in big business and government that most of the inhabitants of Earth will always live here. It’s dangerous and naive to think that space industry won’t affect our planet. Please tell Jeff Bezos.

