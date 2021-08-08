PORTLAND – Arthur “Geno” Eugene Grover died on Aug. 3, 2021, after a tough battle with cancer. He was born in Portland on March 16, 1942, to Martha and Richard Grover of Scarborough.

Growing up he worked at his parent’s store on Higgins Beach. He enlisted in the Coast Guard on Jan. 17, 1962, and was honorably discharged in 1966. He then went back to civilian life to work in the printing industry.

Geno and his wife raised their family on Neal Street in the West End of Portland where they shared many happy times with family and forged many friendships.

Geno was preceded in death by both his parents; and brother, John Grover.

Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Diane (Thomas) Grover; daughter, Jamie Grover Saunders and her husband Phillip; son, Alexander Grover and his wife Heather; grandson, Dominic Grover and niece and nephews.

Geno was a kind and good spirited person. He enjoyed tennis, reading and cooking for his family. He especially enjoyed his weekday golf rounds with his buddies at Riverside Golf Course. He will be missed tremendously by his family and friends.

Visitation will take place from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland.

To share memories of Geno or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

﻿

Guest Book