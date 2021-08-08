WATERVLIET, N.Y. – Heaven gained an angel on July 22, 2021. Dorothea Marilyn Bisceglia passed away peacefully in her happiest of places – outside surrounded by her family and dear friends, the flowers and birds. A lifelong giver, she donated her body to University of New England Medical School. A celebration of her life will be held on August 28, at 11 a.m., in Trinity Church in Watervliet. Family and friends are invited to visit with Dorothea’s family in the church from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Memorial Fund, 1336 1st Ave, Watervliet, N.Y. 12189.

