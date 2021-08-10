WINDHAM – On Aug. 6 2021, beloved husband and father, Alexander P. Pesce, passed away peacefully at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine. Alex was the husband of Dorothy Gallant Pesce and the father of Catherine Pesce Overton (Joseph), Karen A. Stuart, Cynthia Pesce Hamilton (William), Nancy Pesce Davis (Daniel), Marlene Pesce Honan (Dennis) and Alexander P. Pesce (Stacey). He was grandfather to Nancy Warf, Michael Overton, Jeff Overton, Christina Stuart, Rhea Stuart, Nicole Morin, Brittany O’hora, Stephan Hamilton, Christian Hamilton, Nicholas Davis, Maria Davis, Andrea Davis, Gina Davis, Dominique Davis, John Fudala, Jennifer Leblanc, Matthew Fudala, Kristen Honan, Noelle Honan and Cassie Pesce. He was great-grandfather to 15 great-grandchildren. Alex was predeceased by his parents, Ferdinand Pesce and Julia Pesce, brother, Fred Pesce, sister, Ursula Harrington, and is survived by his sister, Josephine Harnden, several cousins nieces and nephews.

Alex graduated from Westbrook High School in 1948 where he enjoyed playing football and highly valued his role of Captain of the football team his Senior year. He continued his education at the University of Southern Maine.

Alex proudly served his country with the United States Army from 1950-1956. He loved mentoring through leadership roles as a drill sergeant and Military Police officer and over the years he never wavered from his patriotism and dedication to his country and its freedom.

Alex’s greatest love was his family. He spent the majority of his time as a dedicated husband. His retirement years were spent cherishing quality time with the love of his life, Dorothy. He always offered great advice and wisdom for his children and grandchildren and always expressed a dedicated concern for their happiness, success and wellbeing. In early years of raising his and Dorothy’s young children he never missed an opportunity for a road trip to point out and teach on U.S. history, battlefields and other momentous sites that would offer teaching moments and family time.

Alex was a dedicated provider for his family and enjoyed his position at Food Enterprises in Canton Massachusetts for 42 years as a regional sales manager.

Faith and religion were of utmost importance to Alex. He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual help church in Windham, Maine, for 41 years where he humbly served as a lector for 36 of those years. God’s gift of life was a foundational belief Alex held. His dedication to the pro-life cause was best displayed with his lifetime membership as a 4th degree knight with the Knights of Columbus. He was proud to be a part of an organization so focused on the precious gift of life, especially of the unborn. Alex exuded his love of life, and children when his face would light up from the smile or giggle of a baby, especially one of his grandchildren or great-grandchildren.

Friends and family are welcome to visiting hours at the Windham Chapel Dolby, Blais &Segee, 434 River Road Windham from 5-7 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August, 11 at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. To express condolences or to participate in Alex’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous