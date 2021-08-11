PLAINVILLE, Mass. – Cong Van Nguyen, 50, formerly of Portland, died unexpectedly on Friday, August 6, 2021 in New Hampshire.

On Oct. 4, 1970, Cong was born in Saigon, Viet Nam the son of Hoa Gia and Nhien Thi (Vo) Nguyen, the youngest of three brothers. In 1975, after communist north invaded Saigon, Cong’s parents decided that is was time to leave and made their way to the United States.

In 1975 the family flew from the Philippeans to Guam, then to Hawaii. From Hawaii they flew to Pennsylvania and then to Maine. They lived at St. Joseph’s College for a short period of time before moving to North Whitfield where they lived with a host family. After about one year his father decided he wanted to take his family and live on their own. They moved to Portland and lived in an apartment on School Street. Cong’s father took up the trade of house painting and his mother took a job at Maine Medical Center. A year later Cong’s parents bought their first home on Valley Street and in 1981 they bought the family home in South Portland.

Cong graduated from Cheverus High School in the class of 1988, studied at the University of Maine at Orono and then later attended the Police Academy. In August of 1997 he joined the Portland Police Department, where he remained until April of 2015. He then assumed the position of Lead Security Officer at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Mass. where he was still currently employed.

In his spare time Cong loved all the New England teams, Boston Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and the New England Patriots, he was a huge fan. His greatest love was the time he spent with his daughter, who he adored. Cong will long be remembered as an outgoing, compassionate and loving person who had a great sense of humor.

Cong was predeceased by his father, Hoa Gia Nguyen in 1995; a brother, Cuong Van Nguyen in 1981.

He is survived by his mother, Nhien Thi Nguyen of South Portland; longtime companion, Melissa Leeman of New Hampshire; a daughter, Anna Jean Nguyen of New Hampshire; stepchildren Alisha Dighton and Cole Eugley both of Damariscotta; a brother, Thinh and his wife, Verna Nguyen of Casco, a sister, Khue and her husband Scott Dunham of South Portland; a granddaughter, Harper Johnson of Damariscotta; many nieces and nephews; extended family, David and Daphane Sanders and their three children, Abigail, Aaron, and Mena of Mt. Vernon, and Tim and Martha Chase of North Whitefield.

Visiting hours celebrating Cong’s life will be held on Thursday, August 12, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. At the family’s request all attendees will be required to wear a mask. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. To view Cong’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

