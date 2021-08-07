PORTLAND – Alfred W. Romano, 88, of Ray Street, passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on August 3, 2021.

Born the son of Italian immigrants Joseph and Josephine M.A. (Picarelli) Romano on May 30, 1933 in Portland. He graduated from Portland High School in the class of 1951 and then served in the United States Navy. He earned an Accounting degree from the University of Bridgeport that led to a 28 year career with the US Postal Service.

Al was a devoted family man. Following his graduation from the University, he married the love of his life Janet Dougherty of South Portland in 1959. Together they raised eight children, sharing his lifelong passion for cars, fishing, music, observing nature, and a variety of day trips. He was a communicant of St. Pius X Church since 1965 and was a member of the Italian Heritage Center.

Al was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, John and Ronald. sister, Concetta Coombs. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet Romano of Portland; a sister, Jean Harriman of Portland; his children, Al Romano of Cape Elizabeth, Paul and Alex Romano of Warwick, N.Y., Joseph and Kelly Romano of Westbrook, Julie and Rick Green of Scarborough, Kristy and Bob Esposito of South Portland, Daniel and Christine Romano of Portland, Bruce and Adriana Romano of Winchester, Mass. and Amalia and Steve Hanlon of South Portland; 15 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours celebrating Al’s life will be held on Sunday, August 8, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, ME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021 at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue, Portland, ME. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland, ME. To view Alfred’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

