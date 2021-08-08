SOUTH PORTLAND – Alice Lonsky LaRose, 98, of South Portland, passed away on July 28, 2021, with her family surrounding her.

Alice was born in Yonkers, N.Y., the daughter of John A. Lonsky and Mary (Blasco) Lonsky on Oct. 2, 1922. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard E. “Bunny” LaRose in 2019 after 72 years of marriage.

After she graduated from business school, she worked in New York City and later joined the U.S. Marines. While serving in the Marine Corps during World War II, Alice met the love of her life and fellow Marine, Richard “Bunny” LaRose. They were later married in Little Falls, New Jersey.

Alice and Bunny settled in South Portland, Maine, and raised their four daughters.

Alice had a great love of books and retired from South Portland Public Library. Alice and Bunny enjoyed sailing their own boat in Portland Harbor at one time. Flying kites with their grandchildren at Bug Light was a source of great fun. She loved the beach and often brought her girls to Crescent Beach.

She was very active in volunteering her time, knitting and manning the knitted goods booth at the Holy Cross Christmas Fair; knitting layettes for new babies for Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society; and collecting children’s coats at tag sales for Coats for Kids, among other things.

She was predeceased by her parents, and her sister Frances Lonsky of Little Falls, N.J., and is survived by her four daughters, Fran Greslick (Frank), Kathleen Robinson (Thomas), Robyn LaRose and Connie LaRose; grandchildren, Benjamin Greslick, Jessica Greslick Turk, Rebecca Greslick Charles and Kelly Robinson, as well as eight great grandchildren, Mary, Xander and Mia Greslick, Lola and Dexter Vance, Penelope Charles, and Cora and Margo Turk. Alice is survived by several nieces and nephews as well as her brother John Lonsky of Dingman’s Ferry, Pa.

A private graveside funeral service was held.

