KENNEBUNK – Josette Lembrée Bemis, 82, a resident of Kennebunk for many years, died peacefully in her sleep Sunday, July 25, 2021 at her home.

Jo, as many knew her by, was born Jan. 8, 1939 in Needham, Mass., the daughter of Emile Marcel and Louise Josephine Masse Lembrée. She attended schools in Needham and two years of high school in Newton. The family moved to Kennebunkport and she graduated from Kennebunk High class of 1957. She went on to attend Gorham State Teachers College, earning her degree in education in 1962.

Soon after, Jo married A. Nye Bemis and they lived in Gorham, creating a warm, loving environment for their family. She walked, rode bicycles, played tennis and other games (card and board), helping to nurture her sons Barry and Scott. She walked downtown with one or both of her boys to get the mail, go to the bank and get some groceries. She always clipped and used coupons as she loved the hobby as much as the savings. She was an avid reader of books, magazines and newspapers, finishing crossword puzzles in five minutes or so (she timed herself). Exercise of the mind and body were paramount to Jo. She even became an aerobics instructor at the age of forty and kept fit her entire life.

Later in life Jo enjoyed various TV shows, especially a couple she watched with her sister Eloise every weeknight.

A devout member of the Catholic Church, Jo and family attended St. Annes Parish while she resided in Gorham and later the Franciscan Monastery near her home in Kennebunk.

Jo was predeceased by her son Barry Joseph Bemis, great- granddaughter Callista Nye Bemis Genest, a brother Richard A. Lembrée and her sons’ father Abram Nye Bemis.

Survivors include her son Scott Nye William Bemis and his wife Celeste of Springvale; grandchildren Courtnye Josette Bemis, Jordan and Kendra Bernard; great-grandchildren Colton Genest, Dakota and Coral Alfiero, Tyson, Trevor and Rhys Bernard; and siblings Laurence J. Lembrée of Kennebunk, Gilbert F. Lembrée and his wife Lily of Northville, Mich., Eloise Lembrée Stevens of Kennebunk and Jackie Lembrée Starace of Volga, S.D.; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Martha’s Church, 30 Portland Rd, Kennebunk. Interment will follow in Arundel Cemetery, Kennebunkport.

In lieu of flowers,

please send donations to:

Franciscan Monastery

PO Box 980

Kennebunkport, ME 04046

