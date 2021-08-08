MILLINOCKET/PARKER, Colo. – Scott Wright Wallace, 54, passed away in Parker, Colo. on May 25, 2021. Scott was born June 9, 1966 in Millinocket, Maine to Donald and Hermine Wallace.

Scott grew up in Millinocket, and was a graduate of Stearns High School, class of 1984. He earned his Associate’s Degree at the University of Maine at Presque Isle, and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Southern Maine. Scott spent his professional career working in the financial annuity business, with the last 15 years at Prudential Financial.

Scott was a talented snow and water skier. He was an avid sports lover of all Boston teams including the Patriots, Bruins and Celtics, but the Boston Red Sox were by far his favorite team! Scott was always singing, he loved traveling, sporting events, concerts, beaches and watching beautiful sunsets.

Scott is survived by his sons, Cameron and Michael; his partner, Kim; his siblings, Alan and Laura; and many life long friends, too numerous to list.

Scott is loved by so many. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for his family and friends.

A Celebration of Scott’s Life will be held 12 to 2 p.m. Sunday, August 15 at the Lamson Funeral Home, 11 Tamarack Street, Millinocket. Private interment will be at the Millinocket Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be expressed at http://www.lamsonfh.com.

