Tickets for this year’s Common Ground Country Fair from Sept. 24 to 26, go on sale to the public onMonday. Tickets cost $10 to $16, depending on age, MOFGA membership status, date of purchase and other criteria. The annual fair, sponsored by MOFGA and held on its grounds in Unity, draws some 60,000 people over three days. Gates open at 9 a.m. each day. Find details and purchase tickets on MOFGA’s website, mofga.org.

