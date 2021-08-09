The Forecaster is wise to present all sides of the political rainbow, both for journalistic credibility and for advertising revenue. However, notwithstanding Mr. Young’s good intentions (“Forum: Balentine provides a vital service to Forecaster readers,” July 29), the protections of the First Amendment and The Forecaster’s “majority-progressive” readership, John Balentine’s “vital service” is only to his like-minded readers by having their insular, conservative sentiments confirmed by a privileged mouthpiece.

Readers don’t need to be reminded of Balentine’s ilk. The consequences of their indifference to their fellow man are brutally evident in every underfed kid and every American minority trying to “raise themselves up by their bootstraps” when privileged society has conspired to keep them barefoot.

Steve Romanoff

Falmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: