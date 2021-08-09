A 35-year-old man has been indicted for murder in a decade-old cold case homicide in Portland, the city’s police department announced Monday.

Abdi Awad, who is currently serving 12 years in Maine State Prison for elevated aggravated assault, was charged with the murder of Allen MacLean.

Police chief Frank Clark declined to discuss details of how and why Awad was charged now, or what new evidence, techniques or information helped secure the indictment. It was also not known if Awad and MacLean knew each other.

Awad’s earliest possible release date was approaching on Aug. 18, according to a state directory of prisoners. Awad will remain in custody at the prison until he is arraigned, police said.

MacLean, a 41-year-old South Portland resident, was shot in the chest near Massachusetts Avenue and Congress Street Aug. 1, 2011. MacLean ran toward Congress Street looking for help before he collapsed and died.

Detectives served the arrest warrant to Awad on Friday at the prison, where Awad is expected to stay until his arraignment, which could happen as soon as this week, police said.

“I want to thank the officers and detectives involved in the initial response and the ongoing investigation,” Clark said in a statement. “I hope their perseverance, and this arrest, on the 10th anniversary of Allen’s death, will help bring some degree of closure to his family and friends.”

MacLean’s shooting death followed a late-night party in the area. Neighbors and workers who were in the area summoned police after hearing at least one gunshot at 4:26 a.m. Monday.

A witness, Jim Bellanceau, said he was waiting at a nearby convenience store on Congress Street when he heard shots. MacLean ran across Congress Street looking for help and collapsed in front of a gas station there. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner’s office determined that MacLean died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

It appeared that MacLean was shot in an alley next to an apartment building at 4-6 Massachusetts Ave., and then ran toward the road. Witnessed reported MacLean yelling as he ran: “I’m dying. I’m dying.”

Police recovered a handgun near the scene, but witnesses were not cooperative during the early stages of the investigation.

In the last 11 months, Portland detectives cleared two other cold-case murders.

In October 2020, Aristotle Stilley was arrested in California following his indictment in Cumberland County for the 2016 murder of David Anderson, who was shot and killed inside an apartment on Gilman Street. Stilley remains in custody, police said.

Then in April of this year, Zachary Phach and Khang Tran were indicted and charged with murder, aggravated attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault and conspiracy for the 2012 death of Matthew Blanchard. Both are still in custody, police said.

