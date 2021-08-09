Portland police and firefighters responded to three fires that were intentionally set in recycling bins in East Bayside early Sunday morning, police said.

Someone set the fires between 2:05 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. in the area of 100 Washington Street and on Greenleaf Street, said David Singer, a spokesman for the Portland Police department.

All of them were quickly extinguished by firefighters, and damage was contained to the plastic bins, Singer said. The matter remains under investigation, he said. No one was injured.

