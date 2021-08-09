Portland police and firefighters responded to three fires that were intentionally set in recycling bins in East Bayside early Sunday morning, police said.
Someone set the fires between 2:05 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. in the area of 100 Washington Street and on Greenleaf Street, said David Singer, a spokesman for the Portland Police department.
All of them were quickly extinguished by firefighters, and damage was contained to the plastic bins, Singer said. The matter remains under investigation, he said. No one was injured.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
St. Peter’s Italian Bazaar needs volunteer bakers this week
-
The Forecaster
Umbrella Cover Museum celebrates 25 years with fashion show, music
-
The Forecaster
Letter: ‘Bravery’ is in the eye of the political beholder
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Tell Maine senators to support fee on fossil fuel emissions
-
Local & State
Third sitting councilor bows out of Portland city election