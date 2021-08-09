AUGUSTA — Maine surpassed another symbolic milestone this week, joining five other states where 80 percent of people age 18 or older have received at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19.

Maine’s vaccination rate has been slowly climbing in recent weeks due, in part, to the emergence of the highly transmissible and potentially more dangerous delta variant of the coronavirus. According to figures released by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of shots administered daily rose roughly 12 percent from an average of 1,497 for the week ending on July 30 to 1,673 for seven-day period that ended on Sunday.

As of Monday, 69.3 percent of residents age 12 or older who are eligible for vaccination had received their final doses of either the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. That figure rises to 80.2 percent when zeroing in on those age 18 or older who have received at least one shot, the Mills administration announced on Monday.

Maine currently ranks third in the nation, after Vermont and Massachusetts, in terms of the percentage of the entire population that is considered fully vaccinated.

“I applaud Maine people for their willingness to roll up their sleeves and get their shot,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement. “We know that vaccinations are the best tool to protect the health of Maine people, and with the more contagious and deadly Delta variant spreading across Maine and the nation, it is crucial that we continue to make progress and fight back against this pandemic. If you haven’t had your shot yet, I encourage you to talk to your doctor about how getting vaccinated can protect your health and potentially save your life.”

At the same time, the latest data from the Maine CDC shows how quickly the delta variant has become the predominant strain in Maine.

In July, the delta variant accounted for 86 percent of the positive test results that were sequenced to determine the strain of the coronavirus compared to just 3.3 percent in June.

