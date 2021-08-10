PORTLAND – Annette L. Carter, 89, of Forest Avenue, passed away on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Maine Medical Center from complications of Diabetes.

She was born in Gardiner, Maine, on Nov. 21, 1931, a daughter of Helen R. (Morton) and Harold M. Harford.

Annette attended Richmond Schools and was a graduate of Richmond High School, class of 1949. She attended Bryant and Stratton Business College in Boston, Massachusetts.

She worked for the government as a federal switch board operator for six years, then transferred to the U.S. Postal Service working in personnel, training and city operations, retiring in 1992.

Annette was an active member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church having served on the vestry and various committees.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Henry H. “Ted” Carter Jr., a sister, Hilda M. Pooler and a nephew, Chris Pooler.

Surviving is her son, Bruce A. Carter and his wife Melissa of Limington, daughter, Patricia A. Carter of Joshua Tree, Calif.; grandsons, Jeffrey Carter and wife Eileen of Hamilton, New Jersey, Terence Carter Anderson of Joshua Tree, Calif.; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews

At Annette’s request there will be no visiting hours and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers contributions in Annette’s memory may be made to

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church

678 Washington Avenue,

Portland, ME 04103

or the

American Diabetes Association

80 Elm Street

Portland, ME 04101

