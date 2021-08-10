PORTLAND – Barbara A. Jones, born Nov. 25, 1931, passed quietly in her sleep and went to be with her Lord to her eternal home Saturday morning, Aug. 7, 2021. Barbara graduated from Gorham High School, where she played woman’s basketball. Shortly after graduation she went down to Stamford, Conn., were she worked as a nurse’s aid for four years. During those four years, she attained many lifelong friendships, which lasted some 65 years. She had some of the happiest memories of her young adulthood in Stamford. After Stamford, Barbara was married and had one child. Barbara was divorced when her son was two. For the next 18 years, living in Westbrook, Maine, her focus was on raising her son as a single parent. Once her son got married, she married Earl Jones and resided in Scarborough, Maine, where they enjoyed 33 years together. During those years the two of them loved to dance, garden, camp, and travel. She and Earl camped through the summer months and traveled to Nevada during the winter months.

Barbara always loved the mountains and desert. Barbara cherished her family and was always thinking of ways to help and encourage.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Earl Jones, her parents, Roland and Ethel Berry, her brothers, Roland Berry II, Frank Berry, and Lawrence Berry.

Barbara leaves behind a son, Reginald Cary, and daughter-in-law Debra from Buxton; three grandchildren, Joshua Cary of Scarborough, Justin Cary of Portsmouth, N.H., Zachary Cary and his significant other Mollie Harris of Scarborough. Barbara’s three great grandchildren are, Audrey, Tyler, and Logan Cary all of Scarborough. Barbara has two surviving siblings, Jeanette Porter of Gorham, and Paul and his wife, Helen Berry of Sebago.

Per her request, there will be a private family burial where she will be laid to rest with her Family at the East Buxton Cemetery.

Dennett Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton (Bar Mills), are entrusted with her services.

