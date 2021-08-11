The most recently approved developers of a Portland cold storage building on the city’s working waterfront say they hope to begin construction on the $40 million facility this fall.

George Campbell, a principal with Yarmouth-based Treadwell Franklin Infrastructure, said the company has continued planning for the project through the coronavirus pandemic, but that the price of raw materials has increased and pushed up the cost of the building, which had been originally projected to cost closer to $30 million.

The 120,000-square-foot facility would be located on state-owned land next to the International Marine Terminal on the Fore River. Portland’s West End neighborhood overlooks the proposed project site.

State port officials have been strong supporters of the project, which could accommodate up to 20,000 refrigerated pallets, saying it could provide a boost to further development of shipping in Portland. Currently, frozen and refrigerated shipments have to be taken to Boston for storage and then brought back to Maine for local distribution.

The Maine Port Authority has been pushing the project, saying it will turn the city’s port into a hub for shipments of frozen food. The proposed cold storage facility would be built on land leased from the state for up to 50 years.

The building is expected to meet the refrigerated cargo demands of shipping company Eimskip USA and be big enough to accommodate customers from Maine’s growing food, beverage and biopharmaceutical industries. Freight volume on Portland’s waterfront had grown by an average of 25 percent annually as of 2020 since Eimskip made Portland its North American headquarters seven years earlier. In 2019, more than 28,600 container units passed through Portland, about quadruple the volume in 2013.

The Commercial Street site has been mostly vacant since Atlanta-based Americold Realty Trust abandoned its plans in 2018 to build a similar cold storage facility on Commercial Street.

West End residents have been opposed to the project, arguing it would be too large and does not belong on the waterfront. More than 80 residents signed a letter of opposition, which they presented to the city in August 2020. They’ve expressed concerns about increased traffic on one of Portland’s most congested streets, the scale of the facility, and increases in noise caused by truck traffic.

Atlanta-based Americold Realty Trust, the world’s largest temperature-controlled warehouse owner, was selected in 2015 to build and operate a facility on state-owned land next to the International Marine Terminal. Those plans never materialized, even after a lengthy public process to amend the zoning area around the construction site so Americold could build a nearly 70-foot-tall warehouse. The estimated cost of the project was $30 million, plus another $5 million to $6 million to stabilize the loose, muddy soil at the construction area to support the massive building.

Campbell said the potential to strengthen the port as a destination for shippers is a key driver behind the project.

“We continue to have a lot of confidence in this project … to serve the port and the shipping industry and Maine businesses,” he said.

Campbell said the developers have not completed the design of the building because they are still examining the waterfront site, which was polluted by previous uses. It has been abandoned in recent years and its last use was for natural gas and propane distribution.

The state, which currently owns the land, has to deliver a buildable site to the developers and have put about $7 million into preparing it for the project, Campbell said.

Other companies involved in the project include Eimskip, the Iceland-based shipping company that operates a container port in Portland; Amber Infrastructure of the United Kingdom; and Woodard & Curran, a Portland engineering firm.

The Portland Planning Board approved the project last fall despite the opposition from some residents.

Campbell said that the pandemic didn’t slow work on the project but it did highlight the need for cold storage as a key part of U.S. supply chains.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: