Cape Elizabeth has restarted the Shore Road Gateway Rehabilitation Project, with surveyors on Shore Road collecting data on conditions and locating the road right-of-way this summer.

The project covers the distance from the main entrance of Fort Williams Park to the municipal town line, a portion of road has not had significant upgrades in several decades, according to the town. Improvements will be made to the road, pedestrian and bicycle safety and drainage.

The town is also partnering with the Portland Water District to replace up to 5,000 feet of water lines dating back to 1907 and the 1920s.

Survey work should be completed in September, town officials said. Once the survey is complete, plans will be prepared and a preliminary design will be shared with the town council and the public.

