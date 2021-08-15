WINDHAM – Beverley Jean Symonds,83, died August 12, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Beverley was born on Jan. 24, 1939 to her father, Beverley M. White, and her mother, Frances Grant White. She grew up in Cook’s Mills, Casco, and attended Casco schools, where she was a top student. Beverley continued her education at the Gorham Teacher’s College and proceeded to teach both English and history in the Windham school system.

Bev loved first and foremost, her husband and family. Her favorite place to be was her home in Windham, and she enjoyed vacationing in St. Cloud, Fla. during the winters. She and Richard visited every state in the country by means of motorcycles and later on, by motorhome. They explored national parks, salmon fished in Alaska, and listened to live music. She collected coins, postcards, and other trinkets the entire time to bring home to her grandchildren and friends.

Some of Bev’s favorite pastimes were gardening, dancing, relaxing on Coffee Pond, and keeping up with her granddaughters’ sporting events. Beverley had an extremely caring nature and deeply touched the lives of her family, friends, and students alike. Her boisterous laughs and sense of humor will be greatly missed.

Beverley was predeceased by her parents; and in-laws Buster and Amanda Symonds and Irene Small.

She is survived by her loving husband, Richard of 63 years; son, Scott Symonds and wife Paula, daughter, Linda Taylor and husband Douglas; five granddaughters, Heather, Meghan, Jordan, Cassie, and Maggie; and two great-grandsons, Levi and Hudson. Also, surviving Beverley is her brother, Willis and wife Eleanor, sisters Carole Kelley and husband Fred, and Deborah McNelly.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service which will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 17 at the Raymond Hill Cemetery, Raymond Hill Road. A celebration of life will take place, 12 p.m. at the Deck House, 930 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. To express condolences and to participate in Beverly’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

﻿

Guest Book