SOUTH PORTLAND – Pamela Pierce Lamy, 73, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. Pam was born in Portland as the first of three children to Albert and Phyllis (Hancock) Pierce. She grew up on the “Hill” as they say.

Pam graduated from Portland High School. She had to grow up very fast, losing her own mother at the young age of 18 and caring for her twin siblings Sid and Debbie Pierce, who she adored with all her heart. Upon meeting her beloved husband in 1968, Bob Lamy, they married in May, 1969. She would then forever be known as “Pammy Lamy” for 52 wonderful years.

Pammy and Bob settled in South Portland’s Willard Square where they raised their family for the last 50 years. Her ultimate joy was being a mom to their two daughters, Jennifer and Debbie and a loving stepmother to Bob’s daughter Kristine. In 1985 Pammy started her next career at CVS where she worked for the next 34 years and retired in 2019.

Pammy’s smile lit up every room she walked into and no one could make her smile brighter than her grandson Collin. Their relationship was so beautiful and kept her inspired through the last few years during her retirement. She also loved reading, traveling and cooking. She read the newspaper every day, front to back before leaving the house. She and Bob traveled to Spain, Morocco, Aruba, Bermuda and spent many years camping with their girls in their RV traveling from state to state and often flying to Florida. Her cooking was delicious but limited to recipes, as she was a known ‘rule follower’.

Pammy Lamy will be remembered for her boundless love for her family, friends and even “just met acquaintances”. She had an uncanny ability to bring you in and make you feel like you’ve been friends for years. She was loved by everyone she touched and if you got close enough, she would draw you in and give the best hugs.

Pammy was predeceased by her parents Albert and Phyllis (Hancock) Pierce; and her infant babies Stephanie and Mark as well as stepdaughter, Kristine Ann Lamy.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Robert “Bob” Lamy, of South Portland; daughters Jennifer Kyle; and Debbie Lamy McNeany, son-in-law, Tim McNeany and grandson Collin McNeany. She is also survived by her brother, Sidney Pierce, sister-in-law, Toni Pierce and nephews Chris and Seth Pierce; as well as her sister, Debbie Pierce Higgins and brother-in-law, Gary Higgins; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Rich and Janine Lamy and nephews Matthew and Paul Lamy.

The family is grateful to the staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House and New England Rehabilitation Center for their excellent care and compassion.

Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland will hold visiting hours for Pam on Thursday, August 19, 4 to 7 p.m. and a Celebration of Life at 12 p.m. on Friday August 20. A burial will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Portland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, Scarborough would be very much appreciated.

