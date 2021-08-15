PORTLAND – Victoria “Vic” Aenna Horowitz Rosenthal, 71, of Portland, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2021, at Northern Light Mercy Hospital after a long illness. Her guardian angel and trusted friend, Andy Verzosa, was by her side representing many people near and far, past and present, who loved the magical Vic.

Victoria was born May 16, 1950, in Bayshore, N.Y., and was the only child of Dr. Herbert Martin Rosenthal and Irmgard Helene Busenhart-Rosenthal.

She was predeceased by her mother in 1989, her father in 1997, and her biological father, Peter Jean Horowitz in 1992.

Her happiest childhood memories were set in Long Island and Woodstock, N.Y. After graduating from High Mowing School in Wilton, N.H., in 1969, Vic studied art, music, and theater at the University of Virginia, Virginia Arts Institute, Agnes Scott College, and Georgia Tech. In 1974, she studied with mime artist Tony Montanaro at the Celebration Barn Theater, South Paris.

As a kid, Vic was talented, funny, and timid but up for adventure, spritely, generous, in love with Nureyev and ballet, and quick to laugh and laugh and laugh. Her artistic skills were at the top and ever-flowing. She could hear a song on the radio, go to the piano, and play it. She could play any instrument she picked up.

A childhood friend, Patricia “Pookie” Godvin shared this reflection, “She fit right in and was liked by everyone. Vic’s nature was one of joy… all of us who grew up in Woodstock together, are like a family. We refer to ourselves as ‘the tribe’. Woodstock was a huge part of Vic’s life and she kept in touch with everyone. Outside of Portland, it was the only other place she felt at home.”

Victoria first came to Maine in 1973 on a trip with her mother to Owls Head and then again in 1974 on a road trip with friends Ost and Ren Gibson. In 1977, Vic made Portland her home; it provided the place where she developed her independence, struck out on her own, and was loved by her “Portland Tribe.”

Vic’s charm and talents graced the Old Port, where she was a cook and barista at Caffe Domus, a delightful salesperson and display artist at Amaryllis Clothing Company, and a reliable receptionist for many Portland businesses through Kelly Temp Services. Later, she was most proud to have been the Northeast U.S. booking agent for French-Algerian acoustic guitarist Pierre Bensusan.

Victoria remained true to her calling card, which read, simply, “Freelance and at Larger.” She was an artist, calligrapher, cook, collector of jewelry, antiques and textiles, dancer, guitarist, and singer. Victoria was a lover of cats, plants, history, storytelling, and was proud of her German, Ashkenazi Jewish, and Swiss heritage.

Victoria was an Omnist; she recognized and embraced all religions. In her later years, she joined the choirs and communities of First Parish Portland, the White Memorial Seventh-day Adventist Church, and Temple Bet Ha’am.

She was deeply engaged with the West End community and held court on her front steps in all seasons and weather. She volunteered for Wayside Food Programs and Amistad Social Services Organization, where she received a special recognition award for her exceptional generosity and kindness.

Upon receiving word of Vic’s passing, “Pookie” shared that their “…mutual childhood friend, Patrice “Tricey” Putnam (née Leavy) had also passed away the morning of July 11. If there is an afterlife, they had a pact, the one who transformed out of the body first came and got the other one. They did their work on Earth and carried their burdens. Now they are laughing and hanging out in the meadows with their drawing pencils and pads making the other side an even better place to be.”

Victoria was well-cared for by incredibly compassionate legal and medical professionals. In her final years she received excellent care and assistance from Linda Weare, Julie Prevost-Lucci, and staff from the Office of Elder Affairs, Portland Adult Day Services Program, and Matthew I. and Evelyn A. Barron Center, Inpatient Medical and Geriatric Psychiatry Unit at Maine Medical Center, Hawthorne House in Freeport, Elizabeth McCarthy, LCSW, Northern Light Mercy Hospital, and the Law Offices of Thaddeus V. Day, PLLC.

Heartfelt condolences to all of Victoria’s friends, too numerous to count who cared for and loved her. At the end of every visit or phone call, Vic always sang out, “Luvya, Luvya, Luvya, Luvya!”

A private burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Portland. A Celebration of Victoria’s Life will be held Friday, Nov. 19 at 5 p.m., at the First Parish Portland Unitarian Universalist Church 425 Congress St.

