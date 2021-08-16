Creative Portland is conducting a survey to gauge interest in upcoming indoor concerts, performances and shows.
Questions on the survey, which can be found at bit.ly/3AO9ggo, include whether participants would feel comfortable attending small or large indoor concerts while masked, how likely they are to attend an indoor show between September and December and if they would prefer to receive programming virtually until COVID-19 case counts go down.
Results from Creative Portland will be shared in its September newsletter.
For more information, visit creativeportland.com.
