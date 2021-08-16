Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 8/18 4 p.m. Public Art Committee City Hall/Zoom
Thur. 8/19 9 a.m. Emergency Shelter Assessment Committee
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Colombia gets a leg up in global marijuana export market
-
Nation & World
Search for survivors – and scrap metal – continues after Haiti earthquake
-
Politics
Veterans push for medical marijuana in conservative South
-
Local & State
Rural sewage plants hit by ransomware attacks in Maine
-
Local & State
Pingree says Biden right to end ‘forever’ war in Afghanistan