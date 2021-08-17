William Raymond Hochgesang 1942 – 2021 CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – William Raymond Hochgesang, 79, of Clarksville, passed away on Aug. 8, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center. He was born in Birdseye, Ind., on Feb. 24, 1942, to August and Veronica Brosmer Hochgesang. William was the former owner of Bill’s Garage in West Bath, Maine, and was a lifetime member of the Bath Lodge of Elks. He loved spending time with his family, bowling, gardening, four wheeling, and going to the casino. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Cindy Hochgesang. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carol Hochgesang; daughter, Pamela (Kevin) Hunt; brothers: Ernie (Eileen), Mick (Tami), and Rick (Jenny) Hochgesang; sisters: Darlene Tuell, Jeannie (Jim) Begle, Janet (Joe) Braunecker, Linda Hochgesang, Brenda Hochgesang, and Laura Hochgesang; grandchildren, Kyle and Drew Stark; great grandchild, Lylah Stark; and brothers-in-law, George and Bruce Pickard. Please visit William’s guestbook at http://www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.

