WELLS – Verna “Sukie” Lord, 82, of Wells, wife of the late Ernest Lord, died Sunday, August 15, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Fort Fairfield, she lived in Wells for most of her life. Sukie was a former member of the Eastern Star and enjoyed holidays, birthdays and any reason to celebrate with her family.

She is survived by a daughter and her husband, Jennifer and Shawn Toussaint of Acton; a brother and his wife, Jerry and Rita Chambers of Sanford; two grandchildren, Nathan Toussaint of Sanford, Samuel Toussaint of Acton; and a great-grandchild, Khloe.

Sukie’s family will receive friends Saturday, August 21, 10 to 11 a.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, followed by a funeral service 11 a.m

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Sukie’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, ME 04090.

If desired donations may be made in Sukie’s memory to the

Safe Haven Humane Society,

1420 Post Rd.

Wells, ME 04090.

Guest Book