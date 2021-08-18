The University of Maine system is requiring masks be worn in all university facilities as campuses prepare for the fall semester.

Chancellor Daniel Malloy announced the requirement in a message to students Wednesday afternoon.

“With our classrooms and other indoor spaces no longer set up to impose social distancing, face coverings are an important strategy we can employ to effectively control the transmission of COVID, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status and testing participation,” he wrote.

“Thus, effective today, UMS will require face coverings indoors in all university facilities at least through the end of September. We’ll evaluate the state of COVID transmission and the delta variant at that point and reconsider whether to extend or drop the requirement thereafter,” Malloy wrote.

He also said the requirement is somewhat flexible and may be adjusted.

“Individuals working in an office by themselves with the door closed need not wear any face covering,” he wrote. “We are considering whether we could safely and responsibly allow faculty and other instructors or presenters to temporarily remove a face covering while speaking or presenting in classrooms or presentation venues in which enhanced social distancing may be possible. And while we are not now requiring anyone to wear a face covering outdoors, doing so remains highly encouraged in large groups and especially if social distancing is impossible.”

The university system announced earlier this month it was requiring students to be vaccinated. The announcement of a mask requirement comes two days after Bates College announced a similar requirement on its Lewiston campus.

This story will be updated.

