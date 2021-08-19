YORK – Eunice-Anne Marshall Graham, 90, of York, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, August 15, 2021 with family nearby. The family and community she loved so much are deeply saddened by her loss.

Eunice-Anne was born in 1931 to Rachel Mailing Marshall and Nathaniel Gardner Marshall of York. She graduated from York High School and furthered her education to become a legal secretary.

She married John Joseph Graham and raised their family, three sons and a daughter, in York.

Eunice-Anne loved York history and was quick to provide stories of her families rich ancestry and heritage in her beloved town. Some of her favorites were the families ties leading back to the founding Marshall’s, Levitt’s and Moulton’s, just to name a few. The Marshall House that was part of the family for years and a well-known landmark in the York community as well as her grandfather who was a State Senator. Among many, many others. When Eunice-Anne told stories of the families rich ancestry and history, her joy, pride and the love she felt was palpable. Eunice-Anne was a tremendous wealth of knowledge who would happily share her stories with all that wanted to hear them. They will be missed by all that knew her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John J. Graham of York; daughter, Candace Graham-Gigli of York; her brother, Nathanial Gardner Marshall II of York, her sister, Sally Smith and her brother-in-law Clifford Smith of Pinehurst, N.C.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Aletta Marshall who she loved very much; her nephew, Nathanial Gardner Marshall III and his wife Jackie, her niece, Natalie McCallaster and husband John; son, Matthew Graham and Nancy Graham of York, Mark Graham and wife Denise Graham of Westbrook, and son, Marshall Graham of York; as well as grandchildren Cathy Siewertsen and husband Marc Siewertsen of Westbrook, Candace Haskell of North Waterboro, Lawrence Graham and wife Katie Graham of York, Nathaniel Graham of York, Julie and Luke Vigue of South Berwick, Brian Hutchins and wife Kendra of Gilford, N.H. and Shawn Varney of Sanborn, N.H. Eunice-Anne is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The family will be holding a private service to honor her memory.

Visit http://www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society or American Kidney Foundation.

