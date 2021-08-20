Raymond James Siegler Jr. 1944 – 2020 LISBON FALLS – Raymond James Siegler Jr., unexpectedly shuffled off the mortal coil at his home on Oct. 31, 2020. A jack of all trades, Ray was an avid sound engineer, electrician and driveway mechanic. He served in the Navy from 1963 to 1967 repairing aircraft radar. He helped pioneer internet infrastructure at Bates College and served as technical supervisor for a variety of local community theaters including Community Little Theatre and The Chocolate Church Ray leaves behind his wife, Shirley Bernier and their children Jillian Siegler, Natasha Wrobel, Alexander Bernier Siegler and Diana Bernier Siegler; his children David Siegler, Susan Siegler, Tonya Siegler; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his siblings Anne Marie Johnson, Stephen Siegler, Susan Siegler, Lawrence Siegler, and Paul Siegler. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, August 26, at 1 p.m., at St. John’s Community Center on 43 Pleasant St. in Brunswick.

