CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Devan J. Hilton, 29, passed away unexpectedly August 17, 2021 at his residence in North Carolina.

He was born in Portland July 19, 1992, the son of Kathy Gaudette.

Devan attended local schools and graduated from Biddeford High School. He later graduated from the University of Maine at Orono with a degree in Animal Ecology.

Devan had lived in North Carolina working for HDR and most recently for Dark Trace.

Devan enjoyed playing lacrosse in high school and in college watching football, hanging out with friends, the company of his cat, Leo, and watching movies.

Survivors include his mother, Kathy Gaudette and stepfather Steve of Biddeford; his grandparents Richard and Mattie Hilton of Saco; uncle, Rick Hilton and wife Debbie of Saco; cousins Joshua and Kaitlin Hilton of Saco; many great-aunts, great-uncles; and friends in both Maine and North Carolina.

Visiting hours will Tuesday August 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St., Saco.

Private family burial services will be held at later date.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions

in his memory

please consider the

Animal Welfare Society

P.O. Box 43

West Kennebunk, ME 04094

