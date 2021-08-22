FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)

2. “Great Circle,” by Maggie Shipstead (Knopf)

3. “The Cellist,” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

4. “The Damage,” by Caitlin Wahrer (Pamela Dorman)

5. “Goodnight Maine,” by Adam Gamble (Our World of Books)

6. “Nightbitch,” by Rachel Yoder (Doubleday)

7. “Malibu Rising,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

8. “Dahlov Ipcar’s Maine Alphabet,” by Dahlov Ipcar (Islandport)

9. “Billy Summers,” by Stephen King (Scribner)

10. “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Viking)

Paperback

1. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

2. “The Night Ocean,” by Paul La Farge (Penguin)

3. “Mexican Gothic,” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey)

4. “Dune,” by Frank Herbert (Ace)

5. “Circe,” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

6. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

7. “The Overstory,” by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton)

8. “Tell Them of Battles, Kings and Elephants,” by Mathias Enard (New Directions)

9. “The City We Became,” by N.K. Jemisin (Orbit)

10. “The Temple House Vanishing,” by Rachel Donohue (Algonquin)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

2. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

3. “World Travel,” by Anthony Bourdain (Ecco)

4. “Wintering,” by Katherine May (Riverhead)

5. “Caste,” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

6. “The Lost Kitchen,” by Erin French (Clarkson Potter)

7. “The Maine House,” by Maura McEvoy & Basha Burwell (Vendome)

8. “Finding Freedom,” by Erin French (Celadon)

9. “Finding the Mother Tree,” by Suzanne Simard (Knopf)

10. “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain,” by George Saunders (Random House)

Paperback

1. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

2. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)

3. “Big Friendship,” by Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Recollections of My Nonexistence,” by Rebecca Solnit (Penguin)

5. “The Maine Atlas & Gazetteer” (Delorme)

6. “Enemy of All Mankind,” by Steven Johnson (Riverhead)

7. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Steps)

8. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

9. “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel Van Der Kolk (Penguin)

10. “The Birds of Maine Field Guide,” by Stan Tekiela (Adventure)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

