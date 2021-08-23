An investigation into a Falmouth collision Sunday allegedly caused by a drunk driver from Bath is continuing and charges are pending, according to police.

According to police, Brandon Johansen, 28, of Bath was allegedly driving northbound in the southbound lane of Interstate 295 at around 1:27 a.m. Sunday.

At 1:34 a.m., police said state troopers found Johansen after he allegedly crashed head-on into a car driven by 50-year-old Jennifer Marrone of Portland, who was traveling southbound with two teenage passengers in the back seat.

Marrone, her passengers, and Johansen were transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Marrone sustained serious injuries, but is expected to survive, according to a statement from the Maine Department of Public Safety. She was in serious condition as of Monday, according to Maine Medical Center Spokesperson Caroline Cornish.

Marrone’s two passengers were also brought to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries. Police did not disclose their names or ages.

Brandon Johansen had minor injuries. He was treated at Maine Medical Center and released, according to Cornish.

A third car driven by 60-year-old Hagos Tsadik of Portland also struck the vehicles. Tsadik was not injured in the crash, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The collision happened at mile marker 9 in Falmouth.

Johansen was determined to be intoxicated during the crash, says the Maine Department of Public Safety. Charges are pending for aggravated operating under the influence.

In Maine, operating under the influence is defined as driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08% or more, according to the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety. The crime becomes aggravated if the intoxicated driver has a blood alcohol content of .15% or more, is traveling 30 miles per hour or more over the speed limit, is attempting to elude an officer of the law, or has a passenger under 21.

The minimum penalty for a first offence of aggravated operating under the influence includes a license suspension of 150 days, two days in jail and a $500 fine.

The crash remains under investigation.

