An event hosted by Midcoast Humane this Saturday will raise funds for a new facility and support animal welfare causes.

If you want to adopt a pet Midcoast Humane is currently performing adoptions by appointment only due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People who want to adopt a pet can apply online at https://midcoasthumane.org/adopt/adoption-forms/ The adoption center is located at 30 Range Road in Brunswick.

The Dog Days of Summer will take place at 190 Pleasant St. in Brunswick from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include raffles, face painting, a photo booth, food and grooming demonstrations.

Midcoast Humane is an animal shelter and adoption agency with in Brunswick and Edgecomb. In 2020, the organization announced it would expand to a new location on Industrial Parkway in Brunswick

While there is no specific fundraising goal, proceeds from the The Dog Days of Summer will help pay for renovations at that facility, which Midcoast Humane hopes to finish by the first quarter of 2022.

According to Midcoast Humane Interim Director of Shelter Operations Dante Granatiero, examples of what the funds will help pay for include dog kennels and cat rooms, painting, dog yards and walking trails.

“It will really help to just bring the project in for the home stretch,” Granatiero said. “This building really represents what the animals need and what the animals deserve in the eyes of a progressive animal welfare model, but it’s also going to be a community resource.”

According to Grantiero, the state-of-the-art Industrial Parkway facility will go beyond certain ASPCA standards to offer improved sanitation and minimize fear and stress in animals.

In August 2020, The Times Record reported that the $2.2 million, 24,000-square-foot facility covers about 4,000 more square feet than the current location when also taking into account a larger play yard and agility yard.

Brunswick resident and Midcoast Humane volunteer Jasmin Satchwell played a large role in coordinating The Dog Days of Summer.

“It’s important for us to have a new building, it helps the animal too, they have a better home then,” Satchwell said.

Satchwell said she learned to love animals after adopting a 15-year-old cat named Morris from her neighbor and caring for him for nine months before he died.

The event will also include representatives from other animal welfare groups, including the Maine chapter of Love on a Leash. Love on a Leash is a national group centered around pet therapy.

Between Feb. 1 and Aug. 24 2021, 840 animals were adopted from Midcoast Humane. Data including January was not available Tuesday.

In 2020, 1,466 animals were adopted through Midcoast Humane, according a report in March by The Times Record. In 2019, 2,488 were adopted.

Admission for the event is free and open to the public. Masks are encouraged.

For more information, visit midcoasthumane.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: