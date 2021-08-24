Accounting firm Baker Newman Noyes has announced the promotion of Brunswick resident Megan Elliott to senior manager in the tax practice in its Portland office.

Elliott specializes in tax planning and compliance for high-net-worth individuals, family groups, and related partnerships. She joined the firm in 2015 as a member of the private client services group. Elliott graduated from University of Maine with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with concentrations in accounting and finance and has a master’s degree in accounting from Southern New Hampshire University.

“After a challenging year for everyone, we are thrilled to acknowledge the hard work, dedication and commitment that these new senior leaders have demonstrated here at BNN,” said Dayton Benway, managing principal. “Across our geographic regions and practice groups, these managers have put in the work to make sure we deliver the same high-quality tax and assurance solutions we always have, even in unparalleled circumstances. We welcome them into their new roles and look forward to their contributions as the next generation of leaders at the firm.”

