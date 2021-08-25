Joseph A. Purington, president of operations for Eversource Energy in New Hampshire, has been appointed the next president and chief executive of Central Maine Power, the company announced Wednesday.

Purington will replace interim President and CEO Scott Mahoney, who will transition back to his role as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of Avangrid, CMP’s domestic parent company in Connecticut.

Mahoney came to Maine following the June retirement of Doug Herling.

Purington will lead a company facing a variety of challenges, including attempts by opponents to cripple a high-voltage power line project that a subsidiary in building in western Maine to a possible referendum to replace investor-owned utilities with a consumer-owned model.

Purington will assume his new position at the end of September. When he does, David Flanagan, whom Avangrid appointed as CMP’s executive chairman and who helped lead the search to fill the CEO role, will assume a senior advisory role with the company. Flanagan had been CMP’s head from 1994 to 2000.

Purington worked at CMP for 28 years in several positions starting in 1987, including director of distribution operations. He joined Eversource New Hampshire in 2014. He assumed the position of president for New Hampshire operations in January 2020.

“I am eager to return to Maine as a proud CMP employee once more and to lead the company as we strive to meet – and exceed – the needs of our customers every single day,” Purington said in a statement. “While I will be returning to familiar territory and many familiar coworkers, we face new challenges in helping Maine realize its clean energy future.”

Flanagan said he worked with Purington during the landmark 1998 ice storm and trusts his leadership and problem-solving abilities.

“CMP will be in excellent hands with Joe returning to take the helm,” Flanagan said. “He is a Maine native, understands our customers, and his experience with CMP’s infrastructure

and operations as well as his experience leading a similarly sized utility in New England, are the reasons we recruited him to lead the company.”

A Jay native, Purington attended Jay High School, earned an associate degree from the former Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute and a bachelor’s degree from Southern New Hampshire University.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: