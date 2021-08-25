OMAHA, Neb. – On Aug. 18, 2021, Anthony Sebastian Ascanio passed away unexpectedly at his home in Omaha, Neb.

Anthony was a sensitive, caring, funny, kind, and gentle person. He was always ready to help family and friends in need and possessed a generous heart. He could be counted upon to handle cooking duties during the many dinners and holidays he enjoyed with his family and friends. He was loved intensely by his parents and siblings and absolutely adored by his niece, Sophia and nephews Adrian and Teddy, all of whom he loved deeply in return.

Anthony was born in Portland on May 9, 1986, the son of Louis and Serena Ascanio. In addition to Maine, Anthony lived with his family in Vermont, Illinois and Kansas before his family settled in North Carolina during his high school years. He was a smart and accomplished student and naturally talented golfer with a gracefully powerful swing. After high school, Anthony pursued studies and a career in culinary arts and held a variety of chef positions as well as restaurant management roles. More recently, he’d begun a career in the financial technology industry in Omaha, where he earned the respect and many accolades from his colleagues at PayPal. He was diligent, hardworking, and consistently excelled in his work life.

As a son, Anthony worked hard to make his parents proud, and they were. As a brother he was a thoughtful best friend full of rich conversations and uncanny wit. As an uncle he was a gentle source of comfort, love, and treats. As a friend he was a dependable confidant that you could trust to never pass judgement.

Anthony also suffered from significant depression and anxiety. He fought these afflictions courageously for many years of his adult life. His bookshelf was testament to his consistent quest for healing and peace, and he enjoyed sharing what he learned with his family and friends. Even in his toughest times, his kind heart, generosity, and sense of humor never wavered. Not a single day went by that he wasn’t making every effort he could to fight his battles. His family is appreciative of the many mental health professionals who provided care for Anthony during his life.

In addition to his parents, Anthony is survived by his sister, Nicole and her husband Brandon Baartman, as well as his brother, Joseph and his brother, Dominic and his wife Vitalia Ascanio. He is also survived by his grandparents Peter and Lenora Foley and Marie Ascanio; as well as many loving aunts, uncles; and cousins.

Celebrations of Anthony’s life are planned in Omaha, Neb., Charlotte, N.C. and Portland. For further information contact [email protected].

In lieu of cards or flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to the Maine chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Health (www.namimaine.org/donate)

