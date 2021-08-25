Cabela’s contributes

Hires, promotions, appointments

Northeast Hearing & Speech, a nonprofit hearing and speech center, announced new clinicians and staff members.

Audiologist Laura Keech earned a doctorate in audiology from Syracuse University and recently completed her clinical fellowship at Northeast Hearing and Speech. Keech is a certified member of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association and has a special interest in diagnostics and fitting amplification for all ages.

Speech-Language Pathologist Maggie Olore earned a Master of Science degree in Speech Language Pathology from Boston University. Olore worked at a special education preschool in Windham and completed several clinical practicums. Areas of special interest include autism spectrum disorder and augmentative and alternative communication. Olore is also a certified member of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association.

Additionally, Amber Booth and Ashlin Jalbert have been hired as administrative assistants.

Mid Coast Medical Group is excited to welcome two new directors to its team. Nicolle Baade will work as the director of Primary Care Operations, while Amanda Junkins will serve as the director of Clinical Operations.

Baade has over 15 years of experience in health care operations, including leading primary care and medical specialty clinics at Central Maine Healthcare. Most recently, she was the senior director of Primary Care Operations for Southern Maine Health Care.

Junkins most recently served as the practice manager of Orthopedic Trauma & Fracture Care at Maine Medical Partners.

Baker Newman Noyes accounting and advisory firm announced Ally Brophy, of Freeport, has been promoted to marketing manager in the Portland office, responsible for public relations, events, social media and online marketing. She also oversees the firm’s proposal and business development efforts. Brophy has been at BNN for more than nine years as a senior marketing coordinator.

In addition, Gilda Bryand has been promoted to tax operations senior manager and Gibrian Foltz has been promoted to senior manager in the tax practice. Both are Portland residents.

Granted

Bangor Savings Bank Foundation has awarded funds to 16 nonprofits dedicated to enriching the region’s quality of life, including $5,000 grants to the each of the following local organizations:

• Furniture Friends, Westbrook, which supports the Greater Portland community by providing donated furniture to people in need.

• Pine Tree Society, headquartered in Bath, which has a statewide impact by providing those with disabilities the means to live joy-filled lives by prioritizing recreation.

• Portland Farmers’ Market Association, which fosters a vibrant, sustainable farmers market community and plays a key role in Maine’s local food network.

• Tedford Housing, in Brunswick, helping people transition from homelessness to home and provides emergency homeless shelter, housing for previously homeless individuals and families, and homelessness prevention services.

Crystal Springs Community Farm in Brunswick will use $32,770 awarded by Agricultural Development Grants to expand access to diverse markets for more Maine farmers by providing refrigerated cold storage and custom retail product packaging.

Save the date

PROPEL, the young professionals board of the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce, will present its annual Ignition Awards at 5 p.m. Sept. 28 at DiMillo’s on the Water. This will be the first in-person PROPEL event in over a year.

The Ignition Awards celebrate young professionals and businesses making a positive impact in the greater Portland region. The following awards will be announced: Young Professional of the Year, Maine Ambassador of the Year, Community Leader of the Year, Adaptive Business of the Year and Unsung Business Hero of the Year. Tickets for the event are available at portlandregion.com/propel-events.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: