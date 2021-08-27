LITCHFIELD — A Casco woman died Thursday night, police said, after a single-vehicle crash on Richmond Road.

Heather Priest, 36, was pronounced dead at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office reported in a press release, after having been taken there by Life Flight.

Deputies responded at about 7:38 p.m. to Richmond Road for the report of a single-vehicle crash, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office press release, that was a rollover and a woman had been ejected from the vehicle. Upon arrival, police found a black 2006 Ford Fusion, that had been driven by Priest, had gone off the road and rolled over several times, ejecting her from the car.

She was treated at the scene by Gardiner Rescue personnel, and then transported by Life Flight to CMMC, where she was pronounced dead.

The accident is still under investigation, police said, while adding that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

Asked why police think alcohol may have been a contributing factor, Kennebec County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Read said he was “not releasing that information at this time” because “the investigation is not complete.”

