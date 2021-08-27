Leaders of five organizations that represent home health agencies and other health care-related workforces have asked Gov. Janet Mills to delaying implementation of her vaccination mandate, which takes effect Oct. 1.

The organizations said in a letter Thursday that they support the mandate, but there simply isn’t enough time for unvaccinated workers to get their shots or, alternatively, to find replacement workers for those who might leave.

In order for unvaccinated employees to be fully vaccinated by the Oct. 1 deadline, they would have needed to have a first shot of Moderna vaccine by Aug. 20, get a first shot of Pfizer vaccine today or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Sept. 17.

“We fully agree that it is ideal for every worker who cares for a vulnerable person to be vaccinated. However, the mandate is not allowing sufficient time to get staff vaccinated, to find replacement staff for those who will leave, and to create contingency plans for safely moving residents from facilities that need to close due to inadequate staffing,” read the letter. It was signed by the directors of the Maine Association of Community Service Providers, the Maine Council on Aging, the Alliance for Addiction and Mental Health Services, LeadingAge and the Behavioral Health Community Collaborative.

The groups, which stressed that they don’t oppose the mandate, asked for an additional 45 days, or until implementation of a federal mandate, whichever is sooner. They also asked for the administration to allow new hires who have had one shot in a two-shot series to work in these facilities beyond the Oct. 1 deadline, “to avoid critical staffing shortages.”

The organizations collectively represent dozens of agencies across the state that manage group homes for disabled adults, individuals battling substance use disorder and nursing homes and assisted living communities for older Mainers.

Mills’ office did not immediately respond Friday to a reporter’s questions about the letter.

Since she announced this month that her administration was updating its rules for health care workers to require COVID-19 vaccines, there has been pushback among some groups.

This week, dozens of emergency medical services professionals spoke out during a public meeting of the state’s EMS board. The board responded by passing its own rule that would give licensed EMS workers an additional month to become fully vaccinated and would exempt EMS dispatchers and students who don’t work directly with patients from the mandate.

It’s not clear whether that rule supersedes the rule drafted by the Department of Health and Human Services.

On Wednesday, a group of health care workers sued the Mills administration because the mandate does not include a religious exemption. Under the proposed rule change, medical exemptions can be granted for people whose physicians deem immunization “medically inadvisable.”

There also have been protests over the mandate, some of which have been organized by anti-vaccine activists and amplified by Republican lawmakers who have opposed the requirement.

Amid the criticism from some within the health care community, Mills and her top health officials have not wavered.

Asked during a press briefing this week about the mandate, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Nirav Shah said he was disappointed with the EMS board decision. He said the mandate is no different than any of the many other things health care workers already have to do, including getting other vaccines.

“I recognize that there have been those who have expressed concern about the timeline,” Shah said. “But COVID-19 vaccines are free, easy to obtain and are available today. There is no reason anyone in Maine, health care provider or not, cannot go out today or tomorrow and get a COVID-19 shot.”

The state has been tracking vaccination rates among health care workers for months and rates are generally high, although they vary. According to the most recent data available, which is through July 31, employees of ambulatory surgical centers have the highest rate, at 86 percent, followed by hospital workers at 80 percent. Staff at assisted living facilities have a rate of 74 percent, followed by 70 percent of nursing home staff. The least vaccinated group, at 68 percent, is employees of intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Representatives of the five agencies that sent a letter to Mills on Thursday credited the administration for acting to protect the most vulnerable. But they also fear existing workforce shortages could be exacerbated by the mandate.

“As you know, Maine has a severe and worsening essential support workforce crisis. Before COVID, Maine’s essential support workforce was running on fumes. A year and a half into COVID, underpaid, discouraged, and exhausted workers are leaving this workforce for higher paying, less stressful jobs,” they wrote. “As soon as the vaccine mandate was announced, both unvaccinated and vaccinated workers indicated their intent to leave facility-based care jobs. They’ve had enough. We expect nursing homes, group homes and residential care facilities to close due to the mandate. This will displace hundreds of older people and people with intellectual disabilities and behavioral health challenges. Where will they go?”

Many of the EMS professionals who spoke in opposition to the mandate on Monday also said they fear many will leave their jobs, which could put a strain on that workforce as well and on critical services. But they also spoke about the need to respect medical choice and some pushed misinformation about the vaccines’ effectiveness and safety.

The agencies representing Mainers in group homes and assisted living communities have take a different approach – one that focuses more on the impact of vulnerable individuals. If group homes must close because of staffing shortages, they fear what would happen next.

“For many of these residents, the loss of their homes will be very traumatic for them and for their families. They will want to stay near their families and support systems, but it’s highly unlikely beds will be available in facilities near where they are currently living. In some cases, no beds may be available,” they wrote to Mills. “This will create great disruption for hundreds of vulnerable people and will require careful and considerate planning.”

